San Diego 'McMansions': A developer added to a home, then tore it down

"They basically skirt the reviews," said Dave Ish, who lives in an older home on Linda Rosa.
Developers are able to skip the lengthy and public Coastal Development Permit process as long as they retain at least 50 percent of a structures exterior walls. It's spelled out in city code. That's why McMansions are popping up in San Diego's coastal neighborhoods.
But it turns out the city's 50-percent exemption creates even more flexibility for developers because they can get permit after permit with no waiting period in between.