LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 911 calls released on Thursday are giving us an inside look at the chaos that unfolded on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night when a gunman shot two people in front of the Bellagio Fountains.

Police have since identified the suspected shooter as 41-year-old Manuel "Manny" Ruiz. He is accused of firing the shots that killed 44-year-old Rodney Finley and his wife, 43-year-old Tanisha Finley.

VIDEO: Alyssa Bethencourt reports on the latest on 911 calls from livestreamed shooting

911 calls from livestreamed shooting reveal more about the chaos on the Las Vegas Strip

According to police, Ruiz and Rodney Finley were content creators who often livestreamed on their social media platforms from tourist attractions around Las Vegas. The 911 calls that were just made public include numerous people who witnessed the shooting in real-time while watching Finley's YouTube channel.

Listen to the 911 calls to Las Vegas police in the aftermath of the shooting:

Another content creator told police Ruiz and Finley had been engaged in a social media conflict that dated back to at least October 2023, an arrest report obtained by Channel 13 has since revealed.

Those who called 911 on Sunday night after the shooting described the gunman who appeared on Finley's livestream before the shots rang out.

Ruiz was arrested the day after the shooting when he turned himself in at a Henderson Police station. He is jailed without bail on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon. According to the arrest report, Ruiz claimed he acted in self-defense.

Channel 13 reporter Alyssa Bethencourt was in the courtroom Thursday morning when Judge Amy Chelini ordered Ruiz to be held without bail. He is scheduled back in court on Thursday, July 3.