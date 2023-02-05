Watch Now
85-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in Torrey Preserve bike lane

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 85-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday when he was hit by a bicyclist while standing in a bike lane in the Torrey Preserve neighborhood, police said.

The man was in the southbound bike lane in the 13000 block of North Torrey Pines Road at 9:47 a.m. Saturday when a 63-year-old man riding his bicycle struck him, said Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

"The pedestrian sustained a fractured skull and a brain bleed," Foster said. "The injuries are considered life threatening. The bicyclist sustained a laceration above his left eye."

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded and were investigating the incident, the officer said.

