80-year-old Coronado woman prepares for Hilary with stranger's help

CORONADO (KGTV) — At eighty years old, Jane Connell couldn't move cinder blocks by herself. She needed help battening down the hatches at her home in Coronado before tropical storm Hilary knocked at her door.

“I have a lot of body parts that are wearing out,” Connell said.

“What were some of the things you needed to do before the tropical storm hit?”

“I was afraid for water coming into the garage. I had some pretty antiques in there I didn’t want ruined.”

Her daughter, Erica, lives too far away and posted to Facebook to ask for help. The response was overwhelming.

“There was people who referred other people, it was wild to watch," said Erica Parks. "It was really wildfire in the middle of the storm.”

She says more than 50 people reached out, including a former naval pilot named Jason.

“How did Jason first arrive at your house?”

“Gloves in hand and a huge smile, very polite," Connell said. "I knew he was either from the South or in the military because everything was ma’am.”

Jason spent three hours working around the house to cover furniture and move her belongings. But most importantly, Connell had a bedroom window that wouldn't close and Jason went to tape cardboard over it.

“It’s right over our electric and gas meter, he said he smelled gas.”

Jason found a gas leak and Connell was able to get it repaired before the storm hit.

“He did save my life," Connell said. "It renews my faith not only in people but especially in community.”

Connell says Jason will return soon to put her furniture back into place.