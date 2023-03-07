72-year-old veteran in Mira Mesa gets free roof replacement

MIRA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — 72-year-old Anne Quinn has a house that always smells like cookies. It’s partially why people in Mira Mesa call her 'Granny Annie'. When she’s not baking, she spends her time working with kids.

“You just got to invest in your future," Quinn said. "You can be a kid at times with them, and it’s a learning experience for me every day.”

She’s been a Girl Scout leader for the last 50 years. She’s also the team mom in sports programs across five different schools.

“As soon as our kids started school we’ve been volunteering," Quinn said. "My husband even got me a little business card ‘professional volunteer’”

Anne says serving the community runs in her family.

“My husband was in the navy, I was in the army, we have a son that was in the marines, my husband’s dad was a marine, my dad was a marine and the army.”

She’s done all this while battling cancer and more recently - dealing with a worn-down roof.

“Every time there’s a windstorm we’d be picking up some shingles out of the front yard and there’d be gravel and stuff on the sidewalk.”

On Veterans Day, she got a surprise.

“It was unbelievable, it was a miracle.”

The people at Beacon Building Products and Semper Solaris told Anne they would replace her roof for free. They're doing this for ten veterans in need across the nation.

“I think it’s great that San Diego got a winner, in that this is a military town," said Patrick Johnson with Beacon. "So it feels great to be able to give back.”

“Very humbling that someones going to come and fix my roof so I don’t have to worry about that,” Quinn said.

And she said 'thank you' with her homemade chocolate chip cookies.