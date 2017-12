UPDATE (4:55 a.m. Friday): SDG&E has resolved these outages, according to their outage map.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- More than 7,000 San Diego Gas and Electric customers without power Thursday night, after several unplanned outages along 30th Street.

Center City/ Balboa Park/ Golden Hills Customers out: 767

Center City/ Balboa Park/ Golden Hills, Logan Heights/ Mountain View/ Lincoln Park Customers affected: 3,988

University Heights/ North Park/ Normal Heights, Center City/ Balboa Park/ Golden Hills Customers affected: 1,520

University Heights/ North Park/ Normal Heights, Center City/ Balboa Park/ Golden Hills Customers affected: 1,332



Several other outages are listed on the SDG&E website. The power company lists an estimated restoration time of 1:30 a.m. Friday.