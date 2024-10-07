7-Eleven store clerk assaulted by mob in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - Police are looking Monday for suspects who attacked a store clerk and robbed a 7-Eleven store in Anaheim.

The store clerk was attacked by a group of about 50 members trying to rob the store on Sunday.

Video from the scene shows two masked men initially attacking the clerk, trying to break through the door.

A suspect in a gray hoodie carrying what appeared to be a large rock threatened the clerk to back away from the door, opening the opportunity for the mob members to enter the store.

The crime happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, in the store at 550 South Knott Ave., near Orange Avenue, according to Sgt Matt Sutter of Anaheim Police Department.

Police officers were initially en route responding to a call regarding street takeover at the intersection of Knott and Orange avenues, when a call for robbery was placed.

Delayed by the traffic from the street show, officers arrived at the store after suspects left the scene.

Several members, mostly men can be seen ransacking the store, climbing on counters, pushing shelves and throwing merchandise. Video also shows the crowd leaving the store with stolen items.

Some members were seen filming the assault-robbery and laughing at clerk with bloodied face.

The clerk sustained minor injuries with a bleeding nose, according to Sutter.

An unknown amount of cash was also stolen from the registers, along with merchandise.

The robbery follows a series of separate flash-mob style robberies targeting 7-Eleven convenience stores across Southern California.

There were no suspects at the time and investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or by visiting occrimestoppers.org.

