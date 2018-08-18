6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Costa Rica

(KGTV) -- The U.S. Geological Survey says a pair of earthquakes struck Costa Rica's Pacific Coast Friday evening, including magnitude 6.0 temblor.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The first quake was reported at 11:22 p.m. and was centered in the port town of Golfito on the southern Pacific Coast, according to USGS.

The jolt was followed by a smaller but strong magnitude 4.9 quake centered in San Vito, about 40 miles east of Golfito. That quake struck about 27 minutes after the quake in Golfito.

Stay with 10News for updates to this story.