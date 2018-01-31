550 San Diego city workers relocated due to asbestos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hundreds of City of San Diego employees were relocated Friday because of a positive asbestos test in their downtown building.

City officials asked 550 employees to leave the Executive Complex building, located at 1010 Second Avenue, until further notice.

The building was being remodeled until construction debris tested positive for asbestos. The building was then retested and continued inspections are underway to prevent further contamination.







Ron Villa, Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the City, said:

“The City is working with the building owner to protect the interests of our employees and taxpayers as we shift operations elsewhere. We are working to ensure this does not affect our service to residents and other customers. We appreciate the flexibility of our employees and expect full continuity of our operations without impact to our core services.”

As the City arranges alternative work sites, employees have been relocated to the adjacent City Administration Building, located at 202 C St. Remaining employees are telecommuting.



City operations are not expected to be impacted.