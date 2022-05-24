4 people fall off Southern California cliff; 1 dead, 2 badly hurt

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff in the early morning darkness on Monday.

Police in Palos Verdes Estates say one man from the group suffered minor injuries, but he managed to climb back up from the beach below and alerted a passing police officer at about 4:30 a.m.

The man told the officer he and his friends had fallen down the cliff.

A 25-year-old man died at the scene and two women were critically injured.

Police are investigating the event as an accident.

A trail runs along the bluff top about 300 feet above the Pacific Ocean.