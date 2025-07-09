4 accused of targeting federal vehicles in Southern California with spike-strips

VAN NUYS, Calif. (CNS) - Four people are facing federal charges Wednesday for allegedly using homemade spike-strips in an effort to disable vehicles involving a federal immigration enforcement action in Van Nuys.

According to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino, the suspects "attempted to impede and obstruct our efforts, using improvised devices aimed at disabling our vehicles."

Bovino posted photos of the devices on Tuesday, which appeared to be either metal or rubber strips with protruding large nails. One photo shows the device embedded in a vehicle tire.

Jenaro-Ernesto Ayala, 43; Jude Jasmine Jeannine Allard, 28; Sadot Jarnica, 54; and Daniel Montenegro, 30, are facing felony charges, Bovino said.

The suspects were in possession of a tote bag with Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los Angeles branding on it that had more spikes in it, Fox News Channel reported.

According to ABC7, armed federal agents staged a raid outside a Home Depot in Van Buys on Tuesday, making an unspecified number of arrests.

