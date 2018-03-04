CARLSBAD (KGTV) - 39 orphaned puppies are set to arrive in San Diego Sunday. They will be flying into McClellan-Palomar Airport from Houston, Texas.

This is a joint-effort by the Helen Woodward Animal Center and Operation Pets Alive!, a non-profit that rescues animals displaced by natural disasters.

Related: San Diego volunteers help homeless pups caught in Texas

This comes after 64 dogs and cats were taken in by the Rancho Santa Fe animal shelter last September following hurricane Harvey.

The orphaned puppies will receive medical checks once in Carlsbad in hopes of finding their forever homes. They will spend a week with foster parents before they are cleared for adoption.

Related: The mission to bring orphaned Texas animals to San Diego

For adoption information visit the Helen Woodward Animal Shelter Website.