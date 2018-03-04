Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 44°
ORANGE, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Marine veteran Megan Lowry with the Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma helps to rescue a puppy from a flooded home after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey causing widespread flooding on September 2, 2017 in Orange, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Organizations partner to fly rescue animals from Puerto Rico to the D.C. area for adoption in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Courtesy: Southwest Airlines
CARLSBAD (KGTV) - 39 orphaned puppies are set to arrive in San Diego Sunday. They will be flying into McClellan-Palomar Airport from Houston, Texas.
This is a joint-effort by the Helen Woodward Animal Center and Operation Pets Alive!, a non-profit that rescues animals displaced by natural disasters.
Related: San Diego volunteers help homeless pups caught in Texas
This comes after 64 dogs and cats were taken in by the Rancho Santa Fe animal shelter last September following hurricane Harvey.
The orphaned puppies will receive medical checks once in Carlsbad in hopes of finding their forever homes. They will spend a week with foster parents before they are cleared for adoption.
Related: The mission to bring orphaned Texas animals to San Diego
For adoption information visit the Helen Woodward Animal Shelter Website.