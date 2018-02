ANZA, Calif. (KGTV) - Did you feel it? A 3.8 earthquake shook Southern California Monday morning.

The quake happened about 10:44 a.m., 18 kilometers east-southeast of Anza, in Riverside County.

10News received reports of shaking in Escondido, Spring Valley, and San Marcos.

There are no reports of damage or injuries, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Armando Muñoz.

10News is monitoring breaking developments.