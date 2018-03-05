3 San Diego 'Dreamers' head to Washington, DC to discuss DACA with lawmakers

Hundreds rallied outside Paul Ryan's office in Milwaukee Monday for the Dream Act.

Watch the Facebook live below:

(KGTV) - After a successful fundraising campaign, a group of San Diego DACA recipients have made it to the nation’s capital to speak with lawmakers.



Ali Turabi was brought to the United States from Iran when he was 5-years-old. He is currently on the wait-list to get into Georgetown’s medical school and is also an artist. He was able to fund the trip to Washington, D.C., by selling some of his paintings.



Turabi is there with Dulce Garcia and Francisco Peralta Vargas, who are also DACA recipients.



“It really is putting us in a situation of extreme anxiety and a lot of uncertainty,” said Turabi. “That limits us and the things we can do.”



In 2017, President Trump announced he would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program allowed some 800,000 young people, who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, to apply for protective status.



Trump set a deadline of March 5, 2018, unless Congress enacted something before then. No bills have been passed but courts have issued injunctions, forcing the Trump administration to keep accepting application renewals.