3 people injured by downed light pole at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - Three people were hurt by a light pole that likely fell down due to a strong gust of wind at Disneyland Monday morning.

The light pole fell down just before 8:30 a.m. on Main Street in the Anaheim theme park, according to Santa Ana police Sgt. Jon McClintock. It appears the heavy winds Monday morning brought the pole down, he said.

One person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries and two others were treated at the scene and released.

