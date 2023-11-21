Watch Now
News

Actions

3 people injured by downed light pole at Disneyland

Three people were hospitalized after a light pole at Disneyland fell down, likely due to strong winds, on Monday morning.
Posted at 7:41 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 10:41:12-05

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - Three people were hurt by a light pole that likely fell down due to a strong gust of wind at Disneyland Monday morning.

The light pole fell down just before 8:30 a.m. on Main Street in the Anaheim theme park, according to Santa Ana police Sgt. Jon McClintock. It appears the heavy winds Monday morning brought the pole down, he said.

One person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries and two others were treated at the scene and released.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today