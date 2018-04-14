3 arrested, 9 cars impounded in Chula Vista DUI/License checkpoint

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) - A DUI/Driver's License checkpoint at one of Chula Vista's busiest intersections led to three arrests, police said.

The Chula Vista Police Department said officers screened 751 vehicles at the checkpoint which was was conducted between 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Palomar Street.

Police said the three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In addition to the three arrests, police impounded nine vehicles and issued 21 citations for people driving without licenses or on suspended licenses. No other details were released.

A total of 51 citations were issued for "various vehicle code violations," according to police.

"DUI/Drivers License checkpoints have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries. A major component of these checkpoints are the deterrent effects it has on those who might drive drunk or drugged impaired, bringing about more awareness and encouraging everyone to use sober designated drivers," the Chula Vista Police Department said in a release.

More than 1,300 cars traveled through the checkpoint, police said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"The Chula Vista PD will be conducting additional DUI/Drivers License Checkpoints through out the remainder of the year in our ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon our streets and highways," police said.