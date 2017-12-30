2017 scarred as year of record-breaking disasters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The year 2017 was marked by multiple, record-breaking disasters.

In just 45 days the Red Cross responded to six complex incidents: four hurricanes, California wildfires, and the Las Vegas mass shooting.

RELATED: What's ahead in 2018 after record-breaking weather in 2017?

During that time frame, the Red Cross provided more food, relief supplies and shelter stays than the last four years combined.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, 800 residents from San Diego and Imperial County stepped up to volunteer for the Red Cross.