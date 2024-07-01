20 riders stuck on Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure

ANAHEIM (CNS) - Disneyland employees rescued 20 passengers from a ride at the Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim Sunday.

The Incredicoaster ride broke down on its track about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Orange County Register.

Passengers were given umbrellas to help them beat the heat while they waited to be freed from the 120-foot-tall roller coaster. It was unclear how long it took to rescue the riders.

Disneyland employees wore safety harnesses as they helped guests get off the ride, the Register reported. The ride remained closed through the evening.

