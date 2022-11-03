2 Powerball tickets each worth $1M sold in California

(KGTV) – While Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing came and went without anyone hitting the $1.2 billion jackpot, two tickets each worth $1 million were purchased in California, state lottery officials said.

According to California Lottery officials, two tickets -- one purchased in Ontario and the other bought in Milpitas -- each hit 5 numbers but missed the Powerball number.

Each ticket is worth $1,044,212, officials said.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23.

Since no tickets matched the winning numbers, the jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is projected to be $1.5 billion -- an estimated cash value of $745,900,000.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $1.586 billion in January 2016.