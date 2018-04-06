2 men injured after fire burns La Mesa apartment unit

LA MESA Calif. (KGTV) - Two men were hurt as they escaped a fire that erupted in a La Mesa apartment early Friday morning.



The fire broke out at about 3 a.m. at a complex in the 4200 block of Spring Street, according to La Mesa police.



10News learned two men inside a unit were forced to flee from a balcony as flames and smoke spread inside.



One of the men, after jumping from the second-floor unit, scaled a fence and jumped into the complex’s swimming pool for unknown reasons. Police eventually corralled the man and had him sent to the hospital due to undisclosed injuries.



The other man also suffered some minor injuries and was hospitalized.



Police said each man gave statements about the fire, with one of the men telling an officer that he was asleep while the other man was smoking “wax” -- a honey-like substance made from marijuana extract.



Police have not fully confirmed each man’s statements, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



No other injuries were reported.



