2 injured in car-to-car shooting on San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two people were hospitalized after the car they were in was shot at on state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area.



The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. Sunday on the westbound side of SR-94 near Lemon Grove Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol officials.



The driver of a Honda Civic said he was entering the freeway when a dark-colored Toyota Corolla with 4-5 men and a woman pulled up next to them, and then someone inside opened fire.



The Civic stopped on the freeway lanes after being struck at least five times while the other vehicle drove away. The Civic’s driver then made his way to Paradise Valley Hospital.



CHP officials said the two victims, a man and woman, each suffered gunshot wounds to their lower body. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.



10News learned the victims and Civic’s driver did not know why they were shot at, and they said they were not involved in any altercations or road rage incident prior to the shooting.



CHP officers shut down at least two lanes on westbound SR-94 for several hours to search the scene for evidence such as shell casings.



A detailed description of the shooter’s vehicle was not immediately available.