2 California police officers fatally shot within 24 hours

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
This combo of undated photos provided by the San Luis Obispo, Calif., Police Department shows San Luis Obispo Police Det. Luca Benedetti, left, and Det. Steve Orozco. Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant, Monday, May 10, 2021, in a shootout in the Central Coast city. Det. Orozco, who was injured in the shooting, was released from the hospital and is expected to recover from his wounds, authorities said Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (San Luis Obispo Police Department via AP)
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 19:04:33-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say two California police officers were shot and killed and a third was wounded within 24 hours this week in two separate incidents.

Police say an officer in the Northern California city of Stockton was fatally shot Tuesday morning. The officer has not been identified. A male suspect was also shot and killed in the incident.

In San Luis Obispo, a central California city about 250 miles south of Stockton, Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant Monday evening.

Detective Steve Orozco was injured in the shooting. He was released from a hospital and is expected to recover from his wounds. The gunman in that incident fatally shot himself.

