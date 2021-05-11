2 California police officers fatally shot within 24 hours

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say two California police officers were shot and killed and a third was wounded within 24 hours this week in two separate incidents.

Police say an officer in the Northern California city of Stockton was fatally shot Tuesday morning. The officer has not been identified. A male suspect was also shot and killed in the incident.

In San Luis Obispo, a central California city about 250 miles south of Stockton, Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant Monday evening.

Detective Steve Orozco was injured in the shooting. He was released from a hospital and is expected to recover from his wounds. The gunman in that incident fatally shot himself.

