2 accused in fatal stabbing outside Santa Ana High School surrender to police

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) - Two Santa Ana High School students who were allegedly involved a fight that ended in a fatal stabbing at the campus surrendered to police overnight, but there were no immediate reports of any arrests.

The fight and the triple stabbing occurred around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the shared parking lot of the neighboring Heninger Elementary School at 417 W. Walnut St., according to Fermin Leal, a spokesman for the Santa Ana Unified School District.

Three students, all boys reported to be 14, 15 and 16 years old, were taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old later died. He has not yet been identified.

Police told reporters Thursday morning that two students, aged 15 and 17, came forward to police overnight with their parents. Authorities have not announced any arrests, but police indicated the fight and stabbing appeared to be gang-related.

Security was increased at the campus Thursday and grief counselors were being made available to students. A memorial of flowers was established outside the school.

"The incident involved an altercation among several individuals, occurring shortly after dismissal," according to a statement from the Santa Ana Unified School District. "... Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased presence of Santa Ana School Police on and around Santa Ana HS on Thursday. To support our students during this difficult time, crisis counselors will be available on Thursday at Santa Ana High School, Heninger School and any other campuses affected by this event.

"We are committed to providing a safe, caring and supportive environment for all students and staff. We will continue to share updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued support and compassion."

