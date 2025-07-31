2,300 DACA recipients to lose health insurance in California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A rule change made by the federal government will lead to more than 2,300 DACA recipients in California losing their health insurance, according to a press release from Covered California.

Covered California says they’re required to comply with the new rule, meaning enrollees who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will have their insurance terminated on August 31.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is a federal agency that oversees the Affordable Care Act's marketplaces. In June, CMS published its updated Marketplace Integrity Rule that changes the definition of “lawfully present” to exclude DACA recipients.

Covered California says it's working to contact those affected via letters, emails and phone calls. The organization says it will continue to help people find health insurance outside of the marketplace.

Covered California is encouraging all DACA recipients to explore their health insurance options and stay covered so they don’t experience financial hardship should an emergency arise.

Options for coverage may include:

See if you qualify for Medi-Cal by visiting CoveredCA.com [coveredca.com] or contacting your local county social services office or county Medi-Cal office [dhcs.ca.gov] .

or contacting your local county social services office or . Purchase a plan directly through a health insurance company.

Contact your employer to see if there is an employer-based insurance option available.

The California Department of Social Services’ Immigration Services Bureau keeps a list of nonprofit organizations that are qualified to provide services to immigrants who live in California. For more information, visit the Immigration and California Families webpage.