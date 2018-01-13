(KGTV) - Another victim was found dead in his mudslide-ravaged Montecito home Friday, bringing the death toll to 18 in the Southern California disaster.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown and Cal Fire updated the status of the recovery effort in an afternoon news conference.

A search and rescue team found an 87-year-old man dead in his home. He had been on the list of missing persons.

Five people remained on the list Friday, including a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy possibly related to a 14-year-old girl pulled from the mud on Tuesday.

1,250 personnel are working to find the missing persons with the help of 29 search dogs.

The California Highway Patrol also announced Highway 101 would not reopen Monday as planned. The freeway was closed between Highway 150 and Milpas.

"Crews are working day and night to clear the roadways," the CHP said.