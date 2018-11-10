17-year-old shot several times in Webster neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday morning after being shot several times by a man in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood of San Diego.

Police responded at 11:20 p.m. Friday to 1500 50th St. and learned the victim had been driven to a hospital by unknown people, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The boy's injuries were non life-threatening, Heims said.

It is unknown where the suspect went and a detailed description of the shooter was not available, Heims said.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call San Diego Police Southeastern Division detectives at (619) 527-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.