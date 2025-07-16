$14M in state funds to go towards 10 SD County affordable housing projects

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNS) — Ten affordable housing projects in San Diego County comprising nearly 1,000 units are set to receive $14 million in state funding to accelerate their completion, it was announced Wednesday.

The projects, which are expected to have units entering the market between December of 2026 and June of 2030, will be supported by funding through California's Regional Early Action Planning program, also known as REAP 2.0.

Of the 966 total units planned, 660 are expected to be available as soon as 2027, according to a joint statement from SANDAG and the San Diego Foundation, which worked to identify eligible projects and distribute funding.

The organizations say the projects will serve underserved populations like veterans, seniors, refugees/immigrants, individuals, families, and single women in need and will further address substantial housing needs in San Diego County amidst skyrocketing home prices and rents.

"California is facing an affordability crisis that touches every community across our state," said Jim Howell, San Diego Foundation's chief financial officer. "In San Diego, we're seeing our teachers, nurses, firefighters, and essential workers -- the very people who ensure our neighborhoods remain safe and vibrant -- face enormous challenges in finding affordable housing. The REAP 2.0 funding allows us to accelerate innovative housing solutions to address our region's most pressing housing needs while advancing our climate commitments."

The ten projects include:



Refugee and Immigrant Cultural Hub in Mid-City, which will receive a $1 million grant. 150 units are planned

Valley Creek Apartments in Escondido, which will receive a $2 million grant. 136 units are planned

Avanzando in San Ysidro, which will receive a $1 million grant. 103 units are planned

17th and Commercial Apartments in East Village, which will receive a $1 million grant. 104 units are planned

Serra Mesa Apartments, which will receive a $2 million low-interest loan. 60 units are planned;

Casa Maria in downtown San Diego, which will receive a $1 million grant. 20 units are planned

SDSU Mission Valley, which will receive a $1 million grant. 126 units are planned

Cuatro at City Heights, which will receive a $1 million grant. 117 units are planned

Hillcrest Hall, which will receive a $2 million low-interest loan. 98 units are planned

1620 State Street in Little Italy, which will receive a $2 million low-interest loan. 52 units are planned.

SANDAG Chair and Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner said, "This partnership between SANDAG and San Diego Foundation will facilitate much-needed housing solutions across our region. This funding, provided by the State of California, will give individuals and families more opportunities to find affordable places to live and build their futures, while helping meet regional and state housing goals."

A detailed description of each project, plus maps and renderings, can be viewed here.

