13-year-old girl sends car into neighbor's Encanto home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An apologetic teenage girl explained how she crashed her mother’s car into her neighbor’s garage in Encanto Friday.

13-year-old Akasha Alexander had been taught how to start the BMW in the morning to help her mother. On Friday, the car was parked a big too close to the edge of a steep hill.

The girl pulled the clutch and the car took off, crashing through the neighbor’s fence, clipping a water line, and ending up in the garage.

“I see the fence go down and i'm like, oh no, and then all I see is boom,” said Alexander.

Neighbor Melvin Glover’s daughter and grandchildren are visiting him for Easter. They said the impact shook the Glover home and frightened them all.

The car was towed from the home.

Alexander said she plans to bake Glover a red velvet cake.