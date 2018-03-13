10News reporter, photographer OK after on-air incident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 10News reporter and photographer are doing well following an incident that occurred on-camera Monday evening.



Reporter Bree Steffen was live on the air during 10News at 11 p.m. when an unknown man harassed her and photographer Mike Gold.



While the man's motive is unclear, the incident was not related to the content of the story being covered by Steffen and Gold.







Authorities were contacted and are handling the matter.



10News thanks all who have called, emailed and reached out via social media to see if Steffen and Gold are OK.