Watch
News

Actions

$10K reward offered for Oakland shooting that killed toddler

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 3:54 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 18:54:00-05

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter responsible for killing a toddler on an Oakland freeway.

Jasper Wu was sleeping in his car seat when the 1-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet on Interstate 880 a week ago.

The California Highway Patrol said the evidence suggests Wu's mother got caught driving in the crossfire of a gunfight on the freeway.

His family said in statement that they are “completely heartbroken and devastated” and pleaded for the shooters, or anyone with information, to come forward.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!