10-foot python found during Bay Area sideshow bust

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 10-foot-long python was discovered in a vehicle during a bust of an illegal sideshow in the San Francisco Bay Area that attracted hundreds of people, authorities say.

The Vallejo Police Department said officials received multiple calls around 11:12 p.m. Friday of a sideshow involving roughly 500 vehicles in that city (located 30 miles northeast of San Francisco).

Drivers were blocking traffic, beaming lasers into the eyes of other motorists, and spinning their vehicles, according to a police statement.

The occupants of a Cadillac shined a laser into officers' eyes, prompting the police to initiate a traffic stop, police said. But the driver led police on a 10-mile chase to the city of Hercules, where the driver and three occupants bailed out of the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, police found the 10-foot python. The driver was arrested on multiple charges, including felony evading. The passengers received misdemeanor citations.