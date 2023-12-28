Watch Now
1 person taken to hospital after reported chemical spill at Disneyland

Jae C. Hong/AP
Posted at 1:57 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 17:03:23-05

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - One person was hospitalized following a reported chemical spill at Disneyland Thursday.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene shortly after 2 a.m., regarding a possible hazmat, transported one person to a hospital, said Anaheim police Sgt. John McClintock, adding that it was unclear if a second person was treated or evaluated at the scene. It was unclear exactly where within the theme park the incident occurred.

"And that's all I have from that," McClintock said.

It was unclear if the person was a park employee.

According to news-gathering service OnScene.TV, hazmat teams from Metro Cities Fire Authority in Anaheim responded to the theme park and took one person to UCI Medical Center in an unknown condition. A second person was treated at the scene.

A spokesperson for Disneyland could not be reached by City News Service for immediate comment.

