1 person killed in car-to-car road rage shooting on I-5 in Los Angeles area

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNS) - An investigation is continuing Friday of a fatal car-to-car, road rage shooting that killed one man and left another man wounded on the Golden State (5) Freeway in the Boyle Heights area, which triggered a freeway closure that snarled traffic during the Thursday evening rush hour.

The shooting was reported on the northbound freeway near Lorena Street around 4:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one other car also appeared to have its rear window shattered.

According to the CHP, a Dodge Durango and a gold Cadillac sedan were driving in the northbound lanes of the freeway when the Cadillac rear ended another vehicle. Two men then exited the Durango and began shooting at the two men inside the Cadillac, whose driver made a U-turn on the freeway but eventually crashed into other vehicles before coming to a stop, CBS 2 reported.

A passenger in the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP Officer Sean Lough told City News Service and the driver was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The shooters drove away from the scene and are being sought by authorities.

All northbound lanes of the freeway were closed at the shooting scene after the CHP issued a Siglert, causing a miles-long backup throughout the afternoon rush hour.

All lanes of the freeway re-opened around 12:20 a.m. Friday, the CHP reported.

