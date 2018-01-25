1 dead after car crashes into tree off Interstate 805

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A car veered off Interstate 805 in the Clairemont area and crashed into a tree, killing one person inside.



The incident was reported off northbound I-805, near Balboa Avenue, shortly after 10:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



Details on what led to the crash are unknown at this point, but the CHP confirmed one person, believed to be the driver, has died.







No other vehicles appeared to be involved in the incident.



