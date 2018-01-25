1 dead after car crashes into tree off Interstate 805

Jermaine Ong
11:24 AM, Jan 25, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A car veered off Interstate 805 in the Clairemont area and crashed into a tree, killing one person inside.

The incident was reported off northbound I-805, near Balboa Avenue, shortly after 10:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details on what led to the crash are unknown at this point, but the CHP confirmed one person, believed to be the driver, has died.



No other vehicles appeared to be involved in the incident.

CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top