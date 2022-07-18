Watch Now
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at California bowling alley

Posted at 8:38 PM, Jul 17, 2022
LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — Police were searching Sunday for a suspect in a shooting at a San Francisco Bay Area bowling area that left a man dead and two other people wounded, authorities said.

Someone pulled out a gun and opened fire Saturday evening during a fight inside a bar at Granada Bowl near downtown Livermore, police said.

Three people were shot and a 28-year-old man died at the scene, according to Livermore police Sgt. Steve Goard. The wounded victims, who were not identified, were hospitalized in stable condition, Goard told reporters.

Police didn't immediately release a description of the suspect, who ran from the scene, Goard said late Saturday. He said detectives had a number of witnesses to interview.

Granada Bowl said on its website that it specializes in kids' birthday parties. The website said the bowling alley in the East Bay would be closed temporarily and hopes to reopen early in the week.

