1 dead, 2 injured in La Mesa-area freeway crash

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - A driver was killed and two others were injured Wednesday night in a crash on the northbound state Route 125 ramp to westbound Interstate 8 in La Mesa.



The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. and involved a 2007 Dodge Caliber.



CHP officials said the Dodge "entered the transition road at an unsafe speed. This caused the left front of the Dodge to impact a concrete retaining wall along the north road edge of the transition road and subsequently roll over."



Several Good Samaritans and firefighters helped the victims who were trapped in the wreckage. At one point, firefighters were forced to cut the top of the car to extract one of the occupants.



The car's driver, a 63-year-old National City woman, died at the scene. CHP officials said she suffered blunt force trauma in the crash.



Two passengers -- a 39-year-old Lemon Grove man and a 54-year-old San Diego woman -- were taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.



The cause remains under investigation.