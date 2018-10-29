"Burgundy Bandit" wanted for nine robberies in San Diego and East County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The FBI’s Violent Task Crimes Force asked for the public’s help Monday to find a man known as the “Burgundy Bandit” and wanted for nine robberies in San Diego, La Mesa, and El Cajon.

In each robbery, the man entered the business and approached an employee, flashing a gun hidden in his waistband, the FBI said in a news release.

The man demanded money and walked away. On several occasions, the man cased the business five minutes before the hold-up, officials said.

Robbery locations include:

June 27: Fred Loya Insurance, El Cajon

August 17: Walmart, El Cajon

September 7: Walmart, La Mesa

September 18: Fred Loya Insurance, Clairemont

September 18: Fred Loya Insurance, Kearny Mesa

September 19: Leslie’s Pool Supplies, Rancho San Diego

September 19: Yogurtland, Rolando

September 20: Walmart, El Cajon

October 12: Walmart, Murphy Canyon

FBI investigators nicknamed the man the “Burgundy Bandit” because he wore a burgundy hat and burgundy/black colored pants in several robberies. He also wore long-sleeved shirts and pants, a baseball hat, sunglasses, and gloves.

The man is described as African-American or Hispanic with a dark complexion, in his mid-40s or early 60s, 5’8” tall, with a medium build. He has dark or gray hair and is clean cut.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

