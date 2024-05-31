New ferry service between San Diego and Ensenada could be on the horizon this year

The concept of a ferry service between San Diego and Ensenada has been in the works for years.

On Thursday, ABC 10News spoke with Mayor of Ensenada Carlos Ibarra and Mario Peregrina, President of the Ensenada Economic Development Commission.

The two are in town for a conference meeting with city officials, including Mayor Todd Gloria, to talk about business opportunities on the horizon.

“Ensenada has many things to offer,” said Peregrina.

Peregrina said Ensenada is known for its many wineries, restaurants and beaches. He says they are excited about the prospect of a transportation pipeline – a new easy, breezy way for San Diegans to travel by sea to get there.

“Believe it or not, people from San Diego go to Long Beach to take a cruise to go to Ensenada,” said Peregrina with a smile. “But this will be faster, quicker and more friendly.”

He says the company currently spearheading the ferry project is called Azteca Ferries. They currently have this trial website online showing rides lasting two and a half to three hours.

“We have the procedures already started for the immigration process and that will facilitate a lot of things,” he said.

According to the Port of San Diego, the California Air Resources Board has conditionally approved the ferry vessel, pending an engine upgrade to be in alignment with California’s clean air standards.

The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will also need to approve the vessel and service.

In a statement the port added: “We remain engaged in the process and, when all necessary approvals are in place, are in support of a trial run.”

If everything goes according to plan, the mayor of Ensenada said they are hopeful the ferry service could be up and running as soon as September.