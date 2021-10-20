Netflix And Starbucks Teaming Up To Launch A Book Club

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Many of the movies and TV shows you enjoy were actually books before they became pop cultural phenomenons, even if you weren’t aware of the source material. Obviously, we all know some of these — like the “Harry Potter” series — but plenty more book-to-film adaptations exist out there than you may realize.

If you’re the type of person who always prefers to read the book first, there’s a new initiative coming that will make sure you don’t miss out. The Netflix Book Club is a new one-of-a-kind joint effort that makes sure fans hear about one new book-to-screen production coming to Netflix each month. Then, they can read the story before the TV series or movie hits the streaming service.

Netflix has teamed up with Starbucks for the club. The two are launching a monthly social content series titled “But Have You Read the Book?” hosted by “Orange Is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba. Filmed in various Starbucks locations around the U.S., each episode will share an inside look at how a book is brought from page to screen. Cast, creators and authors will engage in conversations about both the book and adaptation — what drew them in, how they relate and its messages.

“From ‘Bridgerton‘, ‘To All the Boys’ and ‘Sweet Magnolias’ to ‘Queen’s Gambit’, ‘Unorthodox’, ‘Virgin River’ and of course ‘Orange Is the New Black’, Netflix loves bringing books to life on screen and creating conversation with passionate readers and fans,” Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with Starbucks and excited that the incredible Uzo Aduba will be our host to discuss favorite books and what goes into the writing, developing, casting and creating of our beloved series and films.”

To sign up for the Netflix Book Club, simply visit their website each month to learn about the current selection and read the book before the adaptation is released on Netflix. You will then find behind-the-scenes content and discussion guides so you can dive deeper, followed by an episode of “But Have You Read the Book?”, which will be on the Still Watching Netflix YouTube Channel and the Netflix US Facebook page.

Here’s the official video announcement from Netflix on YouTube:

The first pick for the new book club is “Passing,” a Harlem Renaissance-era novel by Nella Larsen. The book, which was published in 1929, can be read online for free through Google Books. The film adaptation of “Passing” will hit Netflix on Nov. 10, with the first episode of “But Have You Read the Book?” airing on Nov. 16.

You can also purchase the ebook for $4.99 on Kindle or as a mass paperback for $5.99 on Amazon.

What is your favorite book that’s been made into a film or TV series?

