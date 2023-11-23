Navy veteran successfully transitions out of the military

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Taking a walk down Mission Ave in Oceanside, you'll find a new gelateria and cafe.

Conor Goodman and Eric Levy opened 1022 Cafe & Gelateria as Conor transitioned out of the Navy.

"I was lucky enough to fly helicopters here in San Diego from 2015 to last week," said Goodman.

Goodman was a Navy pilot for 10 years. As he was transitioning out of the military, he and his best friend started the business.

They are best friends from Encinitas. They said they are passionate about keeping it local.

"We started it for a lot of reasons. We are super passionate about just food. So, we want to open bars and restaurants in San Diego and this is our first step," said Goodman.

Goodman credits Levy for his successful transition out of the military. He tells other service members to have a plan when they transition out.

"For me personally, it was having a plan early and then finding that network to make it happen," said Goodman.

1022 is open every day except for Mondays and Tuesdays.