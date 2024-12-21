Nathan Fletcher's attorney claims deleted messages prove consensual relationship

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Friday a judge said he would consider throwing out the sexual harassment lawsuit against former County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

For almost two years, Nathan Fletcher has been fighting claims that he sexually harassed and assaulted fired MTS employee Grecia Figueroa. Fletcher's attorney Sam Sherman argued that Figueroa deleted text messages that would prove their relationship consensual.

"We wanted to bring that to the court's attention to point out she was destroying evidence and violating a court order that told her not to do this," Sherman said.

Sherman says there were at least 15 messages missing from Figueroa's texts with a friend. We cannot confirm what those messages say - but other text conversations have been revealing. In january - court documents showed texts between Figueroa and Fletcher.In one message, Fletcher wrote: "If I say anything that makes you uncomfortable or is inappropriate you promise to tell me?" Figueroa responds "Of course. I promise" and "I wouldn't be communicating with you if I felt uncomfortable." Figueroa also texted Fletcher "Missing your lips" and said the two had a news conference coming up. Fletcher responded, "I will practice my 'I'm not totally in love with her face.'"

"All show that these two had a consensual relationship, Ms. Figueroa welcomed these interactions, she was excited about these interactions and at all times all the contact between the two of them was consensual," Sherman said.

The judge still needs to review these claims brought forward by Fletcher's team. In court, the attorney representing Grecia Figueroa disagreed that she tampered with evidence, but he did not respond to our request for comment.

"How is Mr. Fletcher doing, what has he been up to?"

"He's doing good," Sherman said. "I can't talk about what he's been doing but he's working on himself and he's happy with how the case has been progressing."

Sherman says Figueroa recently dropped her sexual assault and battery claims against Fletcher, but the sexual harassment claim still stands. They're scheduled to be back in court on January 10th.