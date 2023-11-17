Victim and shooter dead in shooting at hospital in New Hampshire

New Hampshire state police responded to a shooting at a state psychiatric hospital that resulted in the death of one victim as well as the shooter on Friday.

The suspect shot one person in the lobby of the hospital, according to New Hampshire State Police Col. Mark Hall, who spoke at a press conference Friday night. A state trooper at the hospital then shot and killed the suspect.

Hall said the victim received CPR and was then transported to Concord Hospital, but has now died. Officials are working to notify the victim's family.

Police said the threat to the hospital and to the public has ended as of Friday night.

Police are also working to identify the suspect. Officials said they had identified a vehicle of interest, which is now under investigation by a police bomb squad.

New Hampshire Hospital is located in the state capital Concord. According to The Associated Press, aerial footage of the hospital showed a major police presence. Multiple police vehicles were on the scene, including at least one armored vehicle. New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency was coordinating a site for media at a sports field nearby.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for more updates as they are made available.

