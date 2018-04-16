Tax Day 2018: Freebies, discounts and deals

(KGTV) - You’re not alone if you dread Tax Day, but restaurants and retailers across the country are doing their best to soften the blow on one of the most stressful days of the year with various discounts and deals.
So whether you owe the government some money or you’re getting a little something back, here is a list of some deals to take advantage of on Tax Day -- Tuesday, April 17 -- courtesy of Offers.com:
NOTE: It’s suggested you contact the business ahead of time to make sure they are taking part in any special Tax Day promotions.
Food & drink deals: Applebee’s: Get a “Dollarita” for just $1. The deal is good until the end of April.
Bruegger’s: As part of its “Tax Relief Week,” get 20% off catering orders by entering TWENTYOFF at checkout. Plus, get the Big Bagel Bundle (which includes 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese) for $10.40 by filling out a quick form. CLICK HERE for more information.
Chili’s: Get the new Cherry Blossom Margarita for $5. Ask your server about this deal; there is no coupon.
Firehouse Subs: From April 17-19, get a free medium sub sandwich with the purchase of a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink. Use the printable coupon for in-store orders, use promo code TAXDAY2018 for online orders.
Hot Dog on a Stick: The store is giving away one free Original Turkey or Veggie Dog per customer on April 17. Participating locations may vary. CLICK HERE for more information.
Noodles & Company: Customers can get $4 off a $10 purchase online through April 18. Please note that customers will need to be signed into their online loyalty account to redeem the deal (coupon code TAXDAY18). CLICK HERE for more information.
Lancome: Get a free seven-piece gift set when you spend $60 or more and a 10-piece gift set when you spend $95 or more until April 19. If you spend the required amount, checkout, you’ll see a notification that you qualify for your for the free gift. Click through on this notification to select your items.
L’Occitane: Order over $65 in products and get a free eight-piece body and skincare gift for free. Use promo code ALMOND18.
Lowe’s: Lowe’s Spring Black Friday sale runs through April 18. When shopping the sale, note that some product deals may expire earlier.
Macy’s: Macy’s is offering a slew of fitness-tracker discounts through April 17. These include 25% off the Samsung Gear Fit1 Pro and $50 off Samsung Gear S3 watches.
Nest Bedding: Use coupon code MATTRESSNERD100 to get $100 off orders of $1,000 or more. This promo runs through April 17.
Samsonite: Through midnight Pacific time, get up to 50% off most items with code SAVE. Also get free standard shipping on orders over $99.
Shoe Carnival: Get 20% off when you buy two or more pairs of shoes, through April 17. Use promo code APRIL20.