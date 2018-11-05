Geoffrey the Giraffe of Toys 'R' Us fame coming back to Kroger, Ralphs stores

San Marcos: 306 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd.

La Jolla: 8657 Villa La Jolla Dr.

San Diego: 5680 Mission Center Rd.

(KGTV) – The holiday season is almost here, and while Toys "R" Us is no longer with us, Geoffrey the Giraffe is making a return.Starting now through the holidays, hundreds of Kroger stores across the country will host "Geoffrey's Toy Box" -- a collection of toys put together for the holiday season that were exclusive to Toys "R" Us.The pricing of the toys range from $19.99 to $49.99, according to a press release issued by Kroger officials.Geoffrey's Toy Box will appear at three Ralphs stores in San Diego County: