Tender Greens going cashless at all of its restaurants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Popular fast-casual restaurant Tender Greens is not taking your paper money anymore.



In a policy that began Monday, the company says all of its restaurants are going cashless -- accepting only credit, debit and mobile payments -- to improve efficiency at its locations and to help the environment.



Company officials explained:

"By not having cash at our restaurants it's faster for you, our guests, to place your order and get your food. You'll spend less time waiting in line. It's more efficient for our teams and restaurants because they'll get back hours of their day to cook and spend time with you in the restaurant instead of the administrative work associated with cash. It's cleaner and better for the environment because there will be no armored trucks picking up and dropping off cash, no more plastic deposit bags, and paper for cash deposit slips."





In February, Tender Greens will launch a digital gift card feature on its mobile app to allow customers to "pay in-store and online using gift cards on our app, buy gift cards, share the balance with your friends and family, and load those gift cards you've been holding onto in your wallet."



According to Eater San Diego, Tender Greens successfully tested going cashless at its El Segundo location. Eater San Diego also mentioned Starbucks as another company going the cashless route.



Tender Greens has four locations in San Diego: