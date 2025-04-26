Rising cost of groceries has some San Diegans turning to farmers markets

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Rising food costs and new tariffs on imported goods have some people rethinking grocery shopping.

“Why do you shop local?”

“It’s just fresh and good, everything is homemade,” said Erica Sivallo, a Rancho Bernardo Resident.

“I really want to support the community and all the farmers and local folks here,” said Joann Chalmers, a Rancho Bernardo Resident

There are plenty of reasons people like to buy groceries at their local farmers market.

“I like supporting our farmers and having good whole food,” said Annie Chapin, who is visiting from out of town.

“We love the environment in general, it’s so friendly,” said Faye, a Rancho Bernardo Resident.

“I just come here for the scones, my wife buys the vegetables,” said Edward Lanning, a Rancho Bernardo Resident.

Now, they're adding pricing to the list. Most shoppers told me the costs are starting to compete with what they see at the grocery store.

“This used to be more expensive, now the prices you pay in the grocery store are just as equal,” Sivallo said.

“I’ve noticed it’s pretty comparable,” Chalmers said.

“Especially vegetables, all the greens and berries, it would be the same probably if you buy from the franchise markets,” Faye said.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the San Diego area recently saw a greater increase in grocery store prices than most U.S. cities. In the last year, meats, poultry, fish, and eggs became 7.1% more expensive overall. Pricing of fruits and vegetables rose by almost 2.8%.

“Of course, everything is getting more expensive,” Chapin said.

“A lot of things have gone up, and I imagine it has to do with how far they have to travel to get here,” Sivallo said.

Grocery store owners tell 10News they expect costs to go up even more as President Trump raises taxes on imported goods...

“I’m sure tariff prices will drive people here after a while,” Lanning said.

...pushing these shoppers to buy locally grown foods at their nearby farmers' market.