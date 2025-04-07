Property tax exemptions San Diego residents may qualify for

As the deadline for property tax payments approaches on April 10, many residents in San Diego are looking for ways to ease their financial burdens, including potential exemptions they may qualify for.

Bud McElroy, a veteran who has served over three decades in the military, told ABC 10News about the anxiety surrounding his family's financial situation.

“You do suffer when you’re constantly laying in bed at night worrying about my bills,” he said.

Having served as a Marine and later in the Army Reserves, McElroy has led numerous missions around the world and was awarded the Purple Heart.

He made history as the first amputee soldier to serve in combat in Iraq. Although he transitioned to civilian life some time ago, McElroy says the reality is it's difficult to manage his family’s budget amid the rising costs of living.

“When you’re worried about am I gonna be able to pay my gas and electric bill... when you get your trash pickup bill, now I’m sitting there like 'Really, another bill?'” McElroy said.

After his active military duty, he transitioned to become a federal firefighter, but he pointed out, “You’re civil service; you just don’t get paid a lot, and retirement is even less.”

McElroy currently relies solely on his federal income, which quickly disappears when bills arrive.

As part of his effort to find financial relief, he recently applied for a property tax exemption through the County of San Diego.

Martin Arias, the taxpayer advocate for the San Diego County Assessor's Office, explained the Disabled Veterans Exemption, which is aimed at veterans with a 100% disability rating due to a service-connected injury. This exemption can significantly lighten the tax burden.

“That one ultimately ended up providing over $170,000 of your assessment value, which we’re talking about the 1% here... which is going to translate into $1,700 off your tax bill,” Arias said.

In addition to the Disabled Veterans Exemption, residents in San Diego can also benefit from a homeowner exemption that provides a $70 reduction for those declaring their property as a primary residence, as well as a welfare exemption for nonprofits operating out of owned buildings.

While McElroy acknowledges that his property taxes are not fully covered, he said he's grateful for any assistance available.

“All I want to do is help… but there comes a point in time where sometimes you have to ask for help,” he said.

