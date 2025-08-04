How to save money on prescription medications

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Prescription drugs can drastically vary in price depending on insurance coverage or available discounts. There are several strategies to pay the least amount possible if you're feeling tight on money.

With every pill you take, the costs can pile up. For 74-year-old Wilston Richards, who needs a prescription refill every week, managing medication costs is a regular concern.

"I use my insurance and I kind of have to budget to stay in my limit," Richards said.

He says he usually gets his medications for free through his Medicare coverage.

"Sometimes I pay a dollar and that's it," Richards said.

Naima Murtaza, a health plan specialist who frequently works with lower income and senior communities, educates people on their healthcare options. She emphasizes the importance of checking eligibility for federal or state programs that offer little to no copay on medications.

"The seniors they have a limited income, they can't afford name-brand medication with $100 copays," Murtaza said.

She's surprised by how many people are unaware of their benefits.

"It's shocking to me they don't even know they have Medicare and where to go to find the help," Murtaza said.

Many consumers are paying more than necessary for their medications, according to experts.

"People are navigating what feels like the Wild West when it comes to prescription medications," Divya Iyer with GoodRx said.

The GoodRx app and website shows prices at nearby pharmacies, allowing users to compare costs and access discounts. Consumers can simply show the listed price to the pharmacist when picking up medication.

"Prices can vary from one pharmacy to the next upwards of $100. So taking the time to do the research before you go to the pharmacy can result in significant savings," Iyer said.

Iyer recommends avoiding automatic refills or lengthening the time between them to prevent stockpiling unused and costly medications. Some insurance plans also offer a 90-day supply by mail at a discount.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.