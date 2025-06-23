Free summer programs help San Diego families keep kids engaged

The City of San Diego is offering numerous free programs to keep children busy and learning during summer break, providing families with cost-effective alternatives to expensive summer activities.

San Diego public libraries are hosting free summer reading programs where children can earn rewards for their reading efforts.

"They get badges by reading. If they read 10 books or for 10 hours, depending on how they wanna do their reading, and they can also do a combination of activities, like literacy-based game activities. And then once they hit that goal of 10, then they can come in and get their prizes," Emily Derry from Youth and Family Services said.

Similar online reading programs can cost families anywhere from $35 to more than $130 depending on the program length and skill level.

Local libraries are also offering free educational presentations and exhibits, including sing-along performances for younger children and STEM-based activities for older kids.

For families looking to beat the heat, the city's Parks and Recreation department is offering free swimming lessons at public pools for children ages 6 and older, as well as adults. These lessons would typically cost between $25 and $60 elsewhere.

"Of course, it's tough living in San Diego, and we get that. We have so many families that have multiple children, and if you wanna sign up one kid for a program and then you want all of your kids to get involved, it can be very pricey," Nicole McNeil from San Diego Parks and Recreation said.

Some city pools, including the City Heights Swim Center, are waiving their usual usage fees for the entire summer.

"Pool usage generally is $5 for adults and $3 for kids, seniors, and people with disabilities to come in and recreate in our pools. Here at the City Heights Swim Center, the pool will be completely free all summer. Just walk in the door, show up, and have fun," McNeil said.

Beyond water activities, the city is hosting Summer in the Park programs featuring arts and crafts and health and fitness activities. Free movie screenings will also take place in various parks throughout the summer, saving families the typical $10 adult admission and $1 child admission they would pay at drive-in theaters.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.