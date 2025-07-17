Families seek budget-friendly back-to-school solutions as costs climb

As back-to-school shopping season approaches, families are grappling with the challenge of balancing budgets while meeting their children's fashion demands. According to a recent study by personal finance company NerdWallet, parents expect to spend over $700 on back-to-school shopping this year, a $200 increase compared to last year.

Of those surveyed, 27% of parents indicated they plan to cut back on clothing expenses.

In the midst of this financial strain, families are seeking ways to make their dollars go further. For the Gavala family, the excitement of shopping is often overshadowed by stress, especially for mother Milena, who must navigate the preferences of her two daughters while also purchasing school supplies.

Back-to-school shopping can add up, and while some families lean towards big-box stores, others look for hidden treasures at places like Goodwill. At Goodwill, families can find additional clothing pieces at significantly lower prices than those found in traditional retail, including some items that are gently used or still have their original tags.

The drive for savings is shared among many shoppers. At discount outlets, families are turning to sale signs displayed in nearly every window. Ruthie Calimquin, shopping with her three children, noted the stark difference in prices: "Clothes can get very expensive. I'm talking like a pair of jeans for a toddler can cost $30, but here you could find something for $10."

In addition to traditional sales, shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of rewards programs offered by retailers. Yahaira Aguilar from the Las Americas Premium Outlets highlighted the advantages of signing up for the VIP Shopper Club, which offers additional savings through various promotions.

"For example, a lot of the stores like Tommy, if you spend $100, you get 15% off. If you show your military ID, you get an extra 10 or 15% off the entire purchase," said Aguilar. She also suggests looking at social media, as many stores post their discounts online.

As the school year approaches, families continue to seek cost-effective solutions, ensuring they can provide their children with the necessary supplies and stylish outfits without breaking the bank.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.